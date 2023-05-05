Cedar Park police officer arrested for sexual assault, police say

A Cedar Park police officer was arrested for sexual assault, police said.

Cedar Park police said on Friday, May 5, Officer Keco Motton was arrested by the Texas Rangers for sexual assault. This comes after an allegation was made to the department on May 4.

After the victim came forward, Cedar Park police said they responded immediately, and contacted the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers to investigate the allegations independently.

"We take allegations of sexual assault seriously and support all victims of crime," said Police Chief Mike Harmon. "It is alarming when those allegations involve a law enforcement officer."

Motton is no longer employed by the City of Cedar Park. Motton was with the Cedar Park Police Department for 10 years.

The Cedar Park Police Department is helping with the ongoing Texas Rangers investigation.