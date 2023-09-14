Cedar Park residents clean up damage after Thursday morning storms

People who live in Cedar Park had to work quickly Thursday afternoon to patch their roofs and walls before the next storm blew in.

"We have been busy since it turned daylight right after the storm hit," said Chris Dunn, a roof specialist for Kingfisher Roofing. "I've just been going around, knocking on doors in this neighborhood and another neighborhood close to here, trying to help homeowners. A lot of wind damage, a lot of shingles are missing, so we're trying to get those roofs tarped before the rain comes in."

Roofers scattered across the neighborhood, including Brenden Reaux, who's even dealing with his own storm damage.

"It just seemed like quite the crazy storm," said Reaux, who lives in the neighborhood and works for The Roofing Clinic. "It blew down this fence. It sent a shipping container flying from the construction site clear across Bagdad Road. Looked like it went tumbling, you know, full-semi tractor trailer and, yeah, it was a pretty intense storm."

RELATED: Austin weather: Rain and storms this weekend

Winds knocked down part of his fence and damaged neighborhood trees.

"Within like one minute of that hail intensifying, it just got insane wind speed," said Reaux. "I mean, it must have been 200 miles an hour."

Not far away, those winds created a startling wake up call for Nancy Maldonado and her family.

"I heard a bunch of like hail," said Maldonado. "It sounded like hail and a lot of wind, and then there was a point where there was lightning."

That’s when she said she felt the house shake and the power turned off.

"When we were checking the area just to see like if anything happened, I noticed the huge wall in our kitchen, so I don't know when it happened, if it happened around 3 or 4, but it was pretty like wild. I didn't expect that to happen."

A tree punctured through her kitchen wall.

She said the hole was patched up shortly after, just in time for the next storm, which rolled in a few hours later.

"I'm just glad that everyone's safe and it didn't cause like extreme, extreme damage," said Maldonado.