Cedar Park Middle School threat: Student arrested, threat determined a 'hoax'
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A Cedar Park middle schooler has been arrested in connection with a school threat, according to police.
On Oct. 18 at around 8:30 a.m., Cedar Park police officers arrested a student at Cedar Park Middle School for an offense related to a school threat.
CPPD had already been investigating a reported threat when a new report was discovered. Detectives traced the origin of the newer threat to Cedar Park Middle School which led to the on-site arrest.
CPPD says there is no credible threat to the school and that this specific incident was a "hoax", one of several threats the department has investigated since the school year began.
Cedar Park police are asking parents to emphasize to their children that the threats "are not funny and are taken very seriously."