Lake Travis ISD threat: Harris County teen arrested for terroristic threat

The Brief 16-year-old boy from Harris County was arrested and charged with terroristic threat Arrest stems from text threats sent to a Lake Travis High School student on Sept. 24 Wednesday's arrest was second in two days connected to recent school threats in LTISD



A Harris County teenager was arrested for texting threats against Lake Travis High School last month.

Lake Travis ISD says a 16-year-old boy was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with terroristic threat, according to a letter to staff and families from superintendent Paul Norton.

On Sept. 24, a Lake Travis High School student received a text saying "ima shoot up ur school" and "n u my first target watch out."

Law enforcement was able to quickly determine the threat posed no immediate danger to students and staff and the ensuing investigation resulted in the Harris County teen's arrest.

Superintendent Norton says Wednesday's arrest was the second in two days connected to recent school threats in the district.

A similar threat against Hudson Bend Middle School is still under investigation.

The district is still encouraging parents to talk with their children about the consequences of making school threats. The district also has a Cavs Who Care tip line that is available to all students, staff, and parents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Lake Travis ISD Staff and Parents/Guardians,

Earlier this afternoon, a 16-year old male who resides in Harris County was arrested by the Lake Travis ISD Police Department and charged with Terroristic Threat against Lake Travis High School.

As you may already know, on September 24, 2024, a student at Lake Travis High School received a text message indicating, "ima shoot up ur school" and "n u my first target watch out." The threat created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among students, staff, and parents, and it caused a significant disruption to the instructional day. Although law enforcement officials were able to quickly determine that the threat posed no immediate danger to students and staff, the incident was vigorously and thoroughly investigated, resulting in today’s arrest.

A similar threat made last month against Hudson Bend Middle School remains under investigation. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Rest assured that our school leaders and law enforcement continue to be relentless in their duties.

Today’s arrest is the second in two days in connection with recent school threats in our district. Although these threats have not been credible, we urge all parents to continue talking with their children about the severe consequences of these actions. As a reminder, our Cavs Who Care tip line is available to all students, staff, and parents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Thank you for your continued trust and support. Together, we will ensure that our schools remain a safe and nurturing environment for all students and staff.

Sincerely,

Paul Norton

Superintendent of Schools