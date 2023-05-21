1 adult, 1 child injured in multi-vehicle crash near Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park

An adult and a child were transported to area hospitals following a multi-vehicle crash near Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.

ATCEMS says around 12:41 p.m. May 21, multiple first responders were on the scene of the crash at North US 183 southbound service road and Pecan Park Boulevard where one vehicle had rolled over.

EMS declared the adult and child as trauma alerts each with potentially serious injuries. The adult was transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and the child was taken to Dell Children's.

MORE CEDAR PARK NEWS

Three other people were involved, but refused transport on scene.

ATCEMS says as of 1:25 p.m., medics are no longer on scene.