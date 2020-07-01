Celebrate 4th of July and support local businesses

Normal celebrations for the 4th of July usually mean heading outside to watch fireworks or hanging out with family and friends but amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic things are definitely looking different this year.

FOX 7 Austin has gathered a non-comprehensive list of some things you can do that will allow you to celebrate safely and also help support businesses that need it at this time.

Scholz Garten

On July 4, Scholz is hosting a 4th of July Backyard BBQ celebration in its Bier Garten complete with hot dogs, burgers, mini corn dogs, rib sliders, free popsicles for the kids, and $3 tallboys of Lone Star.

Social distancing regulations will still apply with guests limited to table seating only, no more than 10 guests in a group. Email scholzgartenevents@gmail.com for reservations.

For soccer fans out there, the German Cup Finals will be streamed throughout the venue at 1 p.m.

If you're celebrating at home, Scholz will be offering a supercharged grill pack for $50, available for pick-up. Details here.

Old Thousand

The restaurant is offering Chinese sausage corndogs, smoked meats, and Chinese-inspired bbq sides.

The Merica’s Birthday Grill Pack is available on Saturday, July 4th only and for $75 you get all the items below or a la carte items are available (pricing is next to the item):

1/2 rack of smoked beef ribs ($24.50)

Two pounds of chicken wings w/ Thai Melon YumYum Glaze ($17.50)

Chinese Sausage Corn Dog ($5)

Sides: (all $6.50) Lemon ginger pickles Duck egg Potato Salad Kimchi Macaroni Cucumber salad Chinese elote

Lemon ginger pickles

Duck egg Potato Salad

Kimchi Macaroni

Cucumber salad

Chinese elote

Add a mimosa kit, bottle of sparkling rosé, or two frozen cocktails for $15. Order by calling 737-222-6637 and get a look at the menu here.

Launderette

The Holly neighborhood restaurant is hosting its second annual Lobster & Friends seafood boil on Friday, July 3. The menu includes a seafood boil with lobster, shrimp, crab, clams, mussels, sausage, corn and potatoes, family-style sides, and special desserts.

The cost is $45 per guests and reservations are required and available between 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Head to Launderette's website for full details and to make a reservation.

Andiamo Italiano

An Italian-summer style picnic box is available for preorder and pickup only by calling 512-719-3377. Orders can be picked up on Friday, July 3 between 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The picnic box is $25 for one person and $50 for two people and contains prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, spinach and tomato panini, side of pickled pepper and mushrooms, and a watermelon, arugula and feta cheese salad.

Wine pairings to go include $20 for Terre Gaia Prosecco, $20 for Li Veli Negroamaro Rose, and $25 for J. Hofstatter Pinot Nero Riserva.

Easy Tiger

The bake shop and beer garden is offering several items that will be available for pickup or delivery July 3-5 from Easy Tiger Linc including a Texas peach pie and a picnic gift pack.

The following specials are being offered for July 4th:

Berry Brioche Tarts (2-Pack) - $12 - Decadent brioche filled with pastry cream and topped with festive fresh berries.

Party Pretzel - $30 - Massive shareable pretzel with Beer Cheese & Salted Whipped Butter

Texas Peach Pie - $24 - Buttery pie crust filled with peak-season Texas peaches from the Farm Patch in Pleasanton, TX.

Picnic Gift Pack (Serves 6) - $65 -Includes eight half sandwiches, choice of two sides, a six-pack of chocolate chunk cookies. Make it a complete party with Easy Tiger's compostable party pack.

Grill Master Gift Pack (Serves 8) - $55 - Includes eight sausages, sausage buns (10 pack), house mustard (eight ounces), sauerkraut (eight ounces) and an Easy Tiger tote bag.

Get full details and order on Easy Tiger's website.