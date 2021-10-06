Celebrate Halloween in Kyle with festivities all October long

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department says it has lined up a month of fun activities for Kyle residents of all ages.

Check out the following events available for families and kids of all ages:

Halloween Movie at the Lake: "The Addams Family"

The city will be showing "The Addams Family" at Lake Kyle at 700 Lehman Road on Friday Oct. 15, at sundown. Movies at the Lake are free and fun for all ages.

Center Street Trick-or-Treat

The Kyle Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the Center Street Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park at 101 S. Burleson Rd.

Local businesses and organizations will have tents and tables to provide a fun and safe opportunity for trick-or-treating. All "ghosts" and "goblins," young and old, are invited to come out to the Treat Trail for a fun afternoon of treats as well as costume and pumpkin decorating contests.

The deadline for businesses and organizations interested in setting up a booth along the Treat Trail is Friday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. Participants are responsible for providing their own decorations, prizes and candy and the best Halloween themed tent will win a prize from the Parks and Recreation Department.

Opening remarks and an introduction to the Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park improvements will begin at 9:30 a.m. The costume contest will be judged at 10 a.m. The pumpkin decorating contest will be judged at 11:30 a.m. and all participants must decorate their pumpkin on-site. Paint and pumpkins will be provided.

There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for the costume and pumpkin decorating contests for each of the following age groups:

Ages 0-6

Ages 7-12

Ages 12-18

For more information on being a vendor, sponsor or attending the event, email agarcia@cityofkyle.com.

Pet Costume Contest

Those wishing to enter the Parks and Recreation Department Pet Costume Contest can dress your pet in their best Halloween costume and email a photo with the subject line "2021 PARD Pet Costume Contest" with the pet’s name, owner’s contact information and the costume theme or back story to agarcia@cityofkyle.com by Friday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

The winner will be selected and notified by Tuesday, Oct. 12, by 5 p.m.

Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Contest

To enter the Contest, participants are asked to use their best carving skills and/or decorating skills on a pumpkin and email a photo with the subject line "PARD 2021 Pumpkin Contest" with the participant’s or organization's name, contact information and the theme or backstory to agarcia@cityofkyle.com by Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Winners will be selected and notified by Wednesday, Oct. 20, by 4 p.m.

Yard Decorating Contest

Residents can enter by decorating their yard and emailing a photo with the subject line "PARD 2021 Yard Decorating Contest" with the participant’s or organization's name, contact information and the theme or backstory to agarcia@cityofkyle.com by Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

Winners will be selected and notified by Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m.

Costume Contest

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a costume contest for the whole family starting Friday, Oct. 1.

To enter, photograph the individual or group in their Halloween costumes and email a photo with the subject line "PARD 2021 Costume Contest" with the participant’s or organization’s name, age (if individual), contact information and theme or backstory to agarcia@cityofkyle.com by Monday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

Winners for the group category and ages 0-5, 6-17 and 18+ will be selected and notified by Wednesday, Nov. 3, by 5 p.m.

For more information about Kyle Parks and Recreation Department’s October events, click here.

