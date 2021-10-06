The most popular Halloween candy in every US state, plus top candy cravings

Instacart , the popular grocery delivery and pick-up platform, has officially released its Halloween candy data report — and the results may surprise you.

"With the spookiest time of the year finally here, Americans are getting in the spirit by filling their Halloween candy baskets early," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, tells FOX News. "According to Instacart purchase data from last year, customers purchased 2.5 million pounds of candy in the weeks leading up to October 31."

"Whether they’re buying trick-or-treat candy early or enjoying the candy for themselves, candy is a central part of Halloween’s spirit and festivities. For many, it’s often more important than having a costume," she continues, adding that when it comes to the top candy in America, candy lovers are fond of bite-sized chocolate treats with Peanut M&M’s and M&M’s topping the charts as the number one and two top candy products sold on Instacart in terms of weight.

Rounding out the top five are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, and Twizzlers, in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

FILE - Two children sort through Halloween candy beside pumpkin-themed treat buckets in an arranged photograph taken in Tiskilwa, Illinois, on Sept. 20, 2020. (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

To dig into all things Halloween candy this year, Instacart partnered with The Harris Poll to gather survey responses from some 2,000 Americans nationwide, with questions ranging from favorite and least favorite candies to "trick-or-treat confessions" (read: mom stole the candy).

Below, intel from Instacart’s The Great Halloween Candy Debate report . Warning: Don’t read when you’re hankering for sweets.

Last-minute candy shopping: According to Instacart data, almost half (43%) of all candy purchases in October take place during the last week of the month with October 31st as the peak day for candy purchases as people prepare for trick-or-treaters.

The South loves candy corn: Instacart data showed that Mississippi, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, and Arkansas are the most likely to purchase candy corn compared to the national average.

The biggest sweet tooth: The top five states with the most candy purchases are all located west of the Mississippi River, while the bottom 5 are all located east of the Mississippi.

Sneaking from the kids: More than half of parents (53%) are absolutely or probably going to eat their kids’ candy this year. 56% of these parents say they won’t feel guilty about it.

Based on Instacart purchase data, the company also revealed the most popular candies in America. Below, a breakdown of the most uniquely popular Halloween candy by state on the Instacart platform:

Alabama - Starburst

Alaska - Red Vines

Arizona - Red Vines

Arkansas - Candy Corn

California - Red Vines

Colorado - Candy Corn

Connecticut - Twizzlers

Delaware - Swedish Fish

Florida - YORK Peppermint Patty

Georgia - Starburst

Hawaii - Red Vines

Idaho - Red Vines

Illinois - Twizzlers

Indiana - Twizzlers

Iowa - Twizzlers

Kansas - Candy Corn

Kentucky - Candy Corn

Louisiana - Life Savers

Maine - Swedish Fish

Maryland - Twizzlers

Massachusetts - Swedish Fish

Michigan - Twizzlers

Minnesota - Twizzlers

Mississippi - Candy Corn

Missouri - Twizzlers

Montana - Red Vines

Nebraska - M&M's

Nevada - Red Vines

New Hampshire - Swedish Fish

New Jersey - Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates

New Mexico - Werther's Original

New York - Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates

North Carolina - Candy Corn

North Dakota - Twizzlers

Ohio - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Oklahoma - Snickers

Oregon - Red Vines

Pennsylvania - Swedish Fish

Rhode Island - Swedish Fish

South Carolina - Life Savers

South Dakota - Skittles

Tennessee - Candy Corn

Texas - Sour Patch Kids

Utah - Swedish Fish

Vermont - YORK Peppermint Patty

Virginia - Candy Corn

Washington - Red Vines

Washington, D.C. - Lindt Truffles

West Virginia - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Wisconsin - Twizzlers

Wyoming - Red Vines

RELATED: Grab your pumpkin spice whatever — it’s officially autumn

Advertisement

Get updates to this story from FOXNews.com.