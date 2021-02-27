Central Texans split on lifting state mask order 

It soon might be the end of the mask mandate in Texas.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with people in Central Texas on how they feel about Gov. Greg Abbott potentially ending the mask mandate.

"Masks should be optional. It’s time for it to go away, I don’t have a fever, I’m not sneezing," said Mary Beth Huber who wants mask order lifted. "Long overdue, we can still wash our hands and stay home if we have a fever, not sneeze in people’s faces. Just use common sense."

Huber said with a vaccine now out, she doesn’t feel the need for the order to be in place anymore.

Not everyone agrees with removing the order. "I feel like it’s too soon to lift the mask order. We’re just kind of starting to get the pandemic under control," said Rebecca Garlett who wants mask order In place.

For Garlett, she knows several people who got the virus. "They basically told me if you don’t get a shot you don’t want this thing because it’s bad," said Garlett.

No matter what the governor decides, Garlett said she’ll continue to wear a mask till she is comfortable.

A quick unofficial poll on the Fox7 Austin Instagram showed 59% of people would not like to see an end to the mask mandate.

More information on what exactly lifting these orders would look like is expected to be announced soon by the governor.

