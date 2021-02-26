Gov. Abbott considering an end to Texas mask mandate

article

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could soon end his statewide mask order that has been in place since the summer.

"We’re working right now on evaluating when we’re going to be able to remove all statewide orders and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon," Abbott said.

He put the order in place and closed bars on July 2 during a spike in coronavirus cases.

They dropped sharply under the order but began to rise again after Labor Day and with the easing of some restrictions on restaurants and bars.

Abbott has faced sharp criticism from some Republicans over his use of executive orders to issue statewide pandemic restrictions.

RELATED:

Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalization rate now well below 15% in North Texas

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

Rehab program at Dallas hospital focuses on so-called COVID-19 long haulers