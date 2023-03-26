Central Texans left with tree debris following severe winter weather

A little over a month ago, winter storm Mara hit Central Texas pretty hard.

The winter storm left many Austin residents cleaning up broken tree limbs.

To help Central Texans recover Governor Greg Abbott issued an ice storm disaster declaration to help homeowners remove the debris from their homes.

Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) has hired contractors to work alongside its staff, to speed up storm debris collection efforts.

As of now more than 7,147 loads of storm debris have been dropped off by residents, weighing in at 3,138 tons and number continues to grow.

Sunday morning, Central Texans made their way to Mansfield Dam to drop off debris.

WINTER WEATHER RECOVERY:

Those living in Pflugerville with storm debris have options as well.

Waste connection customers can schedule one free pickup, from March 13 through March 31, by visiting the waste connections scheduling website.

The city recycle center is available Friday, Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. With no charge for limb drop-off through March 31.

ARR has completed the first of several passes through the city collecting storm debris and the second pass is in progress.

Many areas will likely require a third collection to clear all storm debris, and ARR expects those will be completed by April 30, 2023. After that, ARR will change focus from broad passes through the city and continue collections as needed, strictly through special storm debris collection requests made through Austin 3-1-1. This will continue through June 30, 2023.