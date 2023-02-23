Travis County tree debris drop offs change to weekend operations

Travis County will soon be adjusting its operations for its tree debris drop off locations.

Starting Feb. 24, the drop-offs at Mansfield Dam Park and Northeast Metropolitan Park will change from open every day to open Fridays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to "decreasing demand," says the county.

These two drop-offs will only accept tree limbs, branches, shrubs, and leaves. Household trash, appliances, metal, or other non-vegetative debris will not be accepted.

Travis County residents can use the following locations for debris drop off:

Mansfield Dam Park: 4370 Mansfield Dam Park Rd in Austin

Northeast Metropolitan Park: 15500 Sun Light Near Way in Pflugerville

Austin Water’s Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant: 2210 FM 973 in Austin

All three sites are free for residents to use.

For residents in Travis County’s unincorporated areas unable to bring their debris to drop off sites, the County’s Transportation and Natural Resources (TNR) Department is working on bringing on contractors to help with curbside debris pickup.

The pickup schedule isn’t available yet, but these unincorporated area residents are asked to go ahead and cut their debris into four-to-five-feet pieces and place them by their curb.

Other storm debris cleanup information, including information about privately-run debris drop off locations that may charge a fee, is available on the Travis County Office of Emergency Management’s winter storm recovery page.

Residents can access the page easily by going online and clicking on the red banner that says "Winter Storm Mara Recovery 2023."