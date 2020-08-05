Central Texas brothers make browser extension to help students organize, keep track of Zoom meetings

Just like any other student during COVID-19, Jonathan Samuel, a student at Texas A&M University, found himself having to deal with online classes.

"Right after Spring Break, we had Zoom classes," Jonathan said. "It quickly became really annoying to have to go through emails and try to find Zoom meetings."

So, he created his very own tab extension that would launch, organize, notify and keep track of all his Zoom meetings. Jonathan started to make his browser extension available to the public, even getting his 15-year-old brother Joshua to join in.

"I mean, I had to stay the entire summer next to him, right. So it's kind of like it kind of happened naturally," Jonathan said.

The pair created Zoom Utils, an extension available for anyone who uses Zoom to download and use to organize meetings.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"It just takes your mind off of it and just does all the organization for you. And there's nothing else like this on the internet," Joshua said. "Whenever you set the meeting to open, it'll automatically open it for you."

"The cool thing is obviously it stores it, which is different than anything else because it's already there stored," Jonathan said.

The brothers say Zoom Utils started off as something to make their own lives a bit easier, but now they hope this part of something bigger.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Whenever I work on like, you know, projects like this, like I always like to help people. It's always been a passion of mine," Jonathan said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.