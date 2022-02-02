Central Texas preparing for cold snap, freezing temperatures

It’s the calm before the storm in Central Texas Wednesday as the area is just hours away from forecasted freezing temperatures.

"Last year taught us some important lessons and I think much of the community was caught off guard by last year's incident," said Daniel Berger the Travis County ESD # 2 Director of community risk reduction.

The deadly winter storms last February serves as a constant reminder of the importance of preparing for winter weather. While first responders like the Travis County emergency service district are ready to go there are things you can do to prepare yourself and your family.

"Preparation absolutely matters, get those blankets, get your comfortable warm clothes hopefully we keep our electricity this year," said Berger.

Along with looking out for the four P’s; people, pets, plants, and pipes, Daniel Berger with the ESD #2 says there are other things people need to keep in mind following the storms last year.

He said they received a couple of calls related to fires from the miss use of fireplaces during that time. "What we’re asking is if you do use a fireplace use clean dry wood and once it does come time to dispose of ashes in coal you put it in a metal container away from any combustibles certainly not in plastic."

Another issue they saw last year was carbon monoxide poisoning calls linked to the misuse of generators. If you’re in a position where you need to use one make sure it’s outside and away from any structures. "Any gas-powered appliance gives off carbon monoxide as a byproduct and it’s a colorless odorless gas that can cause death in certain quantities."

In Williamson County, they spent the past couple of days getting ready. "We’re preparing all the resources necessary to make sure that we protect our citizens from making sure that we have law-enforcement staff fully, to chains on cars as well as our ambulances as well as sanding trucks and deicing trucks," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Judge Gravell is urging people to stay off the roads, as last year many first responders had their hands full rescuing stranded drivers. "Texans do a lot of things great, but there’s one thing that we do not do well and that’s driving on ice. I would encourage our residents if it is an ice event I would really encourage you to stay off the roads because if you get in a crash then we need to send resources to you and that makes it complicated for everyone."

Williamson County is currently in talks with their cities and local school districts as they continue to monitor the weather. They also plan to open their emergency command center Wednesday.

