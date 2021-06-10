Multiple COVID-19 vaccine distribution events to be held June 10-13

The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative announced it’ll host multiple COVID-19 vaccine distribution events from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13.

These distribution efforts will include continuing the drive-thru clinic at the Travis County Exposition Center and deploying several strike teams to pop-up clinics throughout Travis County.

Smaller pop-up clinics help communities access the COVID-19 vaccine at locations closer to their homes and in the neighborhoods they live in.

No appointments are required.

Anyone age 12 and above will qualify to get their free first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at these locations.

The consent of a parent or guardian is required for ages 12 - 17, and the parent or guardian must be present and in the vehicle when they arrive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, June 10:

Southwest Key, 6002 Jain Ln. Austin, TX 78721 – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Guerrero Thompson Elementary School, 102 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753 – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

JD’s Supermarket, 8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754 – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

JD’s Supermarket, 6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724 – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

JD’s Supermarket, 9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719 – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

JD’s Supermarket, 6759 FM 535 Austin, TX 78612 – 5:30 pm – 8:30

Location & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, June 11:

Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78723 – 9 am – 5 pm

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Saturday, June 12:

Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78723 – 9 am – 5 pm

Del Valle Opportunity Center, 5301 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617 – 9 am – 2 pm

Dailey Middle School, 14000 Westall St. Austin, TX 78725 – 9 am – 4 pm

Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave St. Austin, TX 78702 – 10 am – 1 pm (Vaccine education and distribution event)

Location & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Sunday, June 13:

Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78723 – 9 am – 5 pm

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK