Central Texas first responders remember 9/11 with annual hockey game benefit

The Austin First Responders Hockey Club hosted the fifth annual 9/11 memorial ice hockey game on Wednesday at the Crossover Gold Rink in Leander.

People remember where they were on September 11, 2001, especially the men and women who were on the frontlines in New York City that day.

James J. Stefanich was an NYPD Detective for 14 years and an officer for six years.

"Total chaos. No one expected anything like that," said James J. Stefanich. "We thought it was possibly World War III."

While most Americans watched the attacks unfold on live television, James J. Stefanich was in the thick of it. He worked as an NYPD detective the morning the planes crashed into the World Trade Center.

"Thought maybe we'd get held over for a little over time until we saw the video of the second plane going, and my boss immediately goes, 'go and put all your gear on. This is real,' and it was crazy after that," said Stefanich. "Unfortunately, nobody knew what to do. It was an unprecedented time."

Stefanich inspired the annual fundraising game hosted by the Austin First Responders Hockey Club.

Luis Velazquez is one of James' teammates and an officer as well.

"We thought a good way to honor him and the sacrifice of a lot of people during 9/11 was to hold a benefit game," said Luis Velazquez.

The team donates the proceeds from their 9/11 memorial hockey game to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

"I'm overwhelmed every year by the support, it's beautiful," said Stefanich. "It's tough not being with other cops and firemen from New York during this time. So, my first year here, I was by myself, so this is a great thing for me, especially getting all this support."

The profits from the 2024 event benefited a Round Rock firefighter whose teenage daughter recently passed away in an ATV accident.

"It's a great outlet. First responders deal with a lot of stress, and getting out here every Sunday to kind of blow off some steam, I think, is a really good way to fight depression, suicides," said Velazquez.

First responders come together to show their support and give back to others in their field.

"As long as we have a good time, I'm happy," said Stefanich. I don't care if I win or lose. I want to win, but I'm just happy to be here with my brothers and sisters. You know, it makes life a lot easier for me."

They hope to bring positivity to a dark day in American history by honoring the lives lost on 9/11 and make a difference.

"If we can put a positive spin on the way we celebrate this day, I think it'd be beneficial for everybody," said Velazquez.