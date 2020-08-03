Central Texas Food Bank and City of Kyle to hold mass food distribution

article

The Central Texas Food Bank and the City of Kyle are teaming up to host a mass food distribution. The event will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. at the Smile Direct Facility located at 300 Vista Ridge Drive, which is across from the Home Depot.

Those facing food insecurity can receive a box of assorted produce, milk, and a protein box. Officials say actual content may vary depending on availability.

All are welcome and no registration is required.

“We want to serve as many people as we can, and we want to make it as low a barrier as possible for receiving assistance,” Kyle City Councilmember Robert Rizo said in a news release. “We aren’t here to decide who does and doesn’t need food. We are just going to make sure you have it.”

The distribution will be a drive-thru and volunteers will place food into each vehicle's trunk. The food bank is asking that each household only send one person to the event and that all attendees come in vehicles. There will be no walk-up distribution, to adhere to social distancing requirements.

If you'd like to volunteer to help you can get more information and sign up here.

The Central Texas Food Bank is also hosting other food distribution events. Details about those can be found here.

