Central Texas Food Bank needs volunteers for next round of Austin-area food distributions

The Central Texas Food Bank is announcing the next round of drive-through food distributions for the Austin area. The food bank is also requesting volunteers to help with these events.

Anyone interested in helping with the distributions is asked to visit the food bank's website and click on Volunteer to sign up.

The next round of distributions are:

Thursday, July 30 at the Travis County Expo Center on Decker Lane in Austin from 8-11 a.m.

Saturday, August 8 at Nelson Field on Berkman Drive in Austin from 8-11 a.m.

Thursday, August 13 at the Smile Direct Facility on Vista Ridge Drive in Kyle from 8-11 a.m.

Thursday, August 20 at Nelson Field on Berkman Drive in Austin from 8-11 a.m.

Saturday, August 22 at Del Valle High School on Ross Road in Del Valle from 8-11 a.m.

Thursday, August 27 at Toney Burger Stadium on Jones Road in Austin from 8-11 a.m.

Saturday, August 29 at the Travis County Expo Center on Decker Lane in Austin from 8-11 a.m.

Those going to Toney Burger Stadium on Aug. 27 are advised to enter at the north side of the facility from the eastbound US 290 frontage road.

At the food distributions, the food bank will be distributing free food to help those facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive the following, but actual contents may vary depending on availability:

One box of assorted produce

1-2 gallons of milk

One protein box weighing between 8 – 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products

And/or an emergency box of shelf-stable items, as available

Those coming to the events are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch and to attend only if facing true food insecurity since the food bank says its resources are stretched to the limit.

For the latest information on getting help, click here, then click on Find Food Now. Those attending distribution events are asked to call ahead to confirm hours of operation, or call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

The food bank says it has seen demand for services skyrocket recently, severely straining its resources, so they are asking for monetary donations.

