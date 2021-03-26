Central Texas Food Bank to benefit from P. Terry's Giving Back Day

P. Terry's Burger Stand has announced that the beneficiary of its first Giving Back Day of 2021 will be the Central Texas Food Bank.

All proceeds from food purchased at P. Terry's locations on Saturday, March 27 will go to help the Central Texas Food Bank's efforts to help provide food to those in need. Stop by any location for breakfast, lunch, or dinner to support.

"As long time supporters of the Central Texas Food Bank, we’re proud to back the incredible work the organization has done to nourish our local communities," said Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand, in a news release. "Central Texas has been severely affected by multiple challenging events, including the recent devastating winter storm and on-going pandemic, and the Central Texas Food Bank has done an extraordinary job helping those in need get back on their feet."

The Central Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief charity in Central Texas and has helped serve families in 21 Central Texas counties for nearly 40 years. Last year, with the help from private, government, and charitable partners, the Central Texas Food Bank brought 39 million meals into the local community and to the families and nonprofits that they serve

"We’re so grateful to be the beneficiary of P. Terry’s first Giving Back Day of 2021," said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "The recent winter storms, coupled with already high demand caused by the pandemic, have created an acute food insecurity problem in Central Texas. The proceeds from Giving Back Day will help us put nutritious food on the tables of thousands of our neighbors in need."