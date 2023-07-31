Central Texas nonprofit, apartment complex hit with mail theft

From Round Rock to San Marcos, mail theft is becoming a rampant problem in Central Texas.

Senior Access is a nonprofit that gives seniors free transportation to places like the grocery store and appointments in the Williamson County area.

They share a mailbox with Palm Valley Lutheran Church in Round Rock.

Executive director Serita Lacasse says someone broke into the mailbox on July 22 between 5-6 p.m. She thinks they used a crowbar to pry it open.

Lacasse says they often get donations in the mail.

"They're not hurting me personally, they're hurting my seniors, because it takes away from us filling up the van or taking them on an outing because the more we have to replace some of these things, the harder it is to take them places," she said.

Now, the non-profit is paying for a P.O. Box to make sure mail theft doesn't happen again.

This comes just a few months after a suspect stole the catalytic converter to one of their vans.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, they saw a dramatic increase in letter carrier robberies and related mail theft across the country in FY 2022. Over 1,200 suspects were arrested for mail theft last year.

Over in Hays County, San Marcos Police are looking for help identifying the suspect in a mail theft from June.

This happened at the Copper Beech apartments on Mill Street in San Marcos. Police say it looks like the suspect used a motel card to get into the building, stealing 16 packages.

Lacasse says she's heard about other mail thefts happening in Round Rock too.

"It's a bad situation that's going on, and people that desperate shouldn't look at those avenues. They should ask for help rather than do that," she said.

The church has filed a police report.

If you did mail anything to Senior Access recently, call them, so they can check if they received it.