Mail thief steals 16 packages; police seek help identifying suspect

Hays County Crime Stoppers and the San Marcos Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a mail theft and burglary suspect.

On Thursday, June 1, just before 4 a.m., investigators say video shows a man entering a locked mailroom at the Copper Beech Apartments on Mill Street in San Marcos, where he stole 16 packages.

They say it appears he used a motel card to get access to the building.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage shorts, black/white Adidas shoes, and a black/gray Under Armor cap.

​​​​​​​If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.