Central Texas Veterans Health Care System offers vaccines to veterans

Veterans have voiced frustration over stalled COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has responded.

Jim Newman, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and Lawrence Thompson both got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 6.

Officials say with more than 800 vaccines on-site, they're working to get as many veterans vaccinated as they can.

The VA does offer vaccines during the week. For more information about that you can go here.