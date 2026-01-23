The Brief Warming centers and shelters are activated due to winter weather in Central Texas A list of several shelters and warming centers are listed below



Due to winter weather, several warming centers and shelters throughout Central Texas will be open.

A list of warming shelters and centers will be listed below:

What we know:

Bastrop County

Elgin

A warming center has been set up at Elgin Open Door Ministries, 108 Depot Street. It will open beginning on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.

Bexar County

San Antonio

Resilience hubs

The city will open six overnight Resilience Hubs starting Saturday, Jan. 25, through Monday, Jan. 26. The hubs will open at noon on Saturday.

The list of the six locations is listed below:

Copernicus Community Center - 5003 Lord Road, 78220

Garza Community Center - 1450 Mira Vista, 78228

Miller’s Pond Community Center - 6175 Old Pearsall Road, 78242

Normoyle Community Center - 700 Culberson, 78225

Northeast Senior Center - 4135 Thousand Oaks, 78217

Southside Lions Senior Center - 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, 78210

All locations will provide basic needs and supplies. You can also access power, device charging, and free Wi-Fi.

If you come to the hubs, you will need to bring clothes, supplies, and medicine.

Kennels will also be available for pets in a separate area.

City libraries, community centers, and senior centers will also serve as places to stay warm during their regular hours of operation.

For hours and locations, visit the City’s map of places to stay warm at SA.gov/ColdWeather or call 3-1-1 (210-207-6000) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Overnight shelters

The city will operate additional temporary overnight shelter space at the following locations:

City of San Antonio Bode Community Center - 901 Rigsby Ave, 78210

Communities Under the Bridge (CUB) - 724 Chestnut St., 78202

Corazon San Antonio - 504 Ave E, 78215

New Direction Church - 1139 Gembler, 78219 (for everyone) & 1802 Guadalupe, 78207 (for females only)

Pets are welcome at all shelter locations.

Burnet County

Burnet

The Ark of Highland Lakes will open a warming center starting on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 8 a.m.

In Burnet, the warming center is at First Methodist Church at 301 E. Graves St.

Marble Falls

The Ark of Highland Lakes will open a warming center starting on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 8 a.m.

In Marble Falls, the warming center is at St. John’s Catholic Church at 105 FM 1431.

Caldwell County

Lockhart

The American Legion at 1501 N Colorado Street, will open starting Friday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. The center will be open until it is no longer needed.

There are some overnight accommodations available. The Red Cross will also be on site.

Also, the Calvary Chapel, at 204 N Main Street, will open starting Friday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Some overnight accommodations are available.

For more information, you can call 512-787-3144.

Comal County

New Braunfels

The City of New Braunfels has activated several warming centers and one overnight shelter ahead of the winter storm.

The warming centers are listed below:

Warming Center: Westside Community CenterAddress: 2932 South I-35 Frontage RoadOperational: Sat., Sun., & Mon. from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.Contact: 830-221-4630

Address: 2932 South I-35 Frontage Road

Operational: Sat., Sun., & Mon. from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Contact: 830-221-4630

Warming Center: Crisis Center of Comal CountyAddress: 655 Landa StreetOperational: Mon. – Wed. from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.Contact: 830-620-7520

Address: 655 Landa Street

Operational: Mon. – Wed. from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Contact: 830-620-7520

Warming Center: Gruene United Methodist ChurchAddress: 2629 E. Common St.Operational: Sat. 9 a.m. until 3:30pm & Sun. 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.Contact: 830-625-7200

Address: 2629 E. Common St.

Operational: Sat. 9 a.m. until 3:30pm & Sun. 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Contact: 830-625-7200

The warming shelter is listed below:

Shelter: NB Housing Partners - First Footing ShelterAddress: 4120 Loop 337Operational: Fri. – Tue. from 5 p.m. until 7:30 a.m.Contact: 830-272-5020 ext. 1

Address: 4120 Loop 337

Operational: Fri. – Tue. from 5 p.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Contact: 830-272-5020 ext. 1

Gillespie County

Fredericksburg

The City of Fredericksburg, Gillespie County, and the American Red Cross will open an emergency shelter on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 8 a.m. at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 1800 Llano St.

The shelter will operate 24/7 through the storm and provide meals, cots, and a safe place for anyone affected by the winter weather.

Hays County

San Marcos

A winter shelter at the Southside Community Center, at 518 S. Guadalupe Street, will be open starting Jan. 24.

The overnight shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day. It will reopen at noon if freezing conditions continue.

The shelter offers 40 cots on a first-come, first-serve basis and will provide free evening meals at 4 p.m. and breakfast at 8 a.m.

Non-aggressive pets can stay with their owners on leashes.

Transportation to the warming center is not provided by the county. Residents should make personal arrangements.

Uhland

A warming center at St Michael’s Catholic Church Hall, at 80 S. Old Spanish Trail, will open in Uhland.

The hall can hold up to 20 people.

For more information, call 512-398-7475.

Travis County

Austin

Overnight shelter

Due to cold overnight temperatures, the City of Austin will open its cold weather shelters from Friday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 25.

According to the city, those who need shelter will need to go to One Texas Center, at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, and between 2–8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25, to register for overnight shelter.

CapMetro bus routes to the OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 801. Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter who does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

You can also call the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at (512) 972-5055.

Warming centers

The Austin Public Library is also opening three branches from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people seeking warmth during the day on Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25.

Those branches are:

Central Library – 710 W Cesar Chavez St

Terrazas Branch Library – 1105 E Cesar Chavez St

Little Walnut Branch Library – 835 W. Rundberg Ln.

Williamson County

Georgetown

Helping Hands of Georgetown is activating a warming center at the Getsemani Community Center, 412 E. 19th St.

The warming center will be activated from Friday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 27. The center will open from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. the following morning.

Pets are welcome. The animals must stay in a closed crate while indoors and the owners are responsible for their care. Crates, food, and sanitary bags will be available if needed.

Taylor

St. James Episcopal Church and the Taylor Center for Assistance & Navigation (TaylorCAN) will open for a 24-hour cold weather shelter starting on Friday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The shelter will open at 7 p.m. and will remain open until Tuesday morning.

Sleeping spaces, electrical outlets for charging devices, and hot food and snacks will be provided.

If you have questions, call or text TCAN at 737-306-4574.

For volunteers: If you can assist with shelter supervision, contact Terry Pierce at 512-826-6278 by text or phone.

If you would like to donate items to the church, you can between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Friday. If no one is present, leave them on the porch at 614 Davis.

The following items will be accepted:

Waterproof winter gloves

Soft fruit — bananas, grapes, etc

Soft breakfast bars or protein snacks

Sugar packets

Peanut butter and jelly in plastic containers for distribution

Loaves of bread - white or whole grain.

The church said they can't receive perishable or home-prepared food.