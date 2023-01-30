Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area
AUSTIN, Texas - ERCOT says it is monitoring the weather conditions and it expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand, as of 10:45 a.m. on January 30.
You can check real-time grid conditions here.
How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage
- Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846. You can see all the power outages in the Austin area on Austin Energy's power outage map.
- Bluebonnet customers can call 800-949-4414 to report an outage. To see power outages in your area, click here.
- Oncor customers can report an outage by texting OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or select "Report an Outage" in the Oncor power outage map. You may also call 888-313-4747 to report your outage.
- Pedernales Electric customers report an outage. You may also see outages in your area by clicking here.
For customers of other electric companies, you can see a full list of where to report outages here.