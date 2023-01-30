Expand / Collapse search

Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - ERCOT says it is monitoring the weather conditions and it expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand, as of 10:45 a.m. on January 30.

You can check real-time grid conditions here.

How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage

For customers of other electric companies, you can see a full list of where to report outages here.