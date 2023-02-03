Texas ice storm: Outages continue as crews work to restore power

Officials with Austin Energy say 100 crews are working to get power back on, but they're not sure when the work will be done.

Many are still without power in the Austin area after a winter storm in Central Texas. As of 8 a.m. on February 3, 122,781 Austin Energy customers were without power. You can check for power outages in your area here.

Initially, Austin Energy had predicted that all power would be restored by February 3 at 6 p.m. but by the afternoon of February 2, officials took back that prediction and said that it was unclear when power would be fully restored.

Why did the ice storm cause so many people to lose power?

Circuit breaks lit up the night sky during the ice storm as an estimated 265,000 Austin Energy customers lost power.

During the Thursday morning thaw, more tree limbs fell, triggering more outages after initially 113,000 were reconnected.

At a briefing, Jackie Sargent, the General Manager of Austin Energy, was asked why line breaks from trees are a recurring problem for Austin considering the utility has a tree trimming program. She blamed city environmental policies and property owners.

Sargent also blamed weather forecasts, claiming it was their understanding ice accumulation would not be this bad. Austin Energy also defended how they pick areas to get back online first. Locations are determined by the size of the outage.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, during the briefing, did indicate mistakes were made in how the crisis was managed.