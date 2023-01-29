Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas, icy conditions possible in some areas

A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in for most of Central Texas.

The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.

The National Weather Service has also extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 for Bell, Milam, and Lampasas counties. The warning starts at noon for Mason and San Saba counties.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Fayette County.

Glaze ice accumulations of up to 0.25 inches are possible in the Hill Country. The greatest accumulations will be focused in Burnet, Blanco and Llano counties. Minor accumulations will be possible in western Travis and Williamson counties with trace amounts along I-35.

The greatest threats for glaze ice accumulations are in the Hill Country where the coldest air will be. There remains a chance for minor accumulations along I-35 though current models are holding temperatures right at 32-34°.

Since temperatures are so close to freezing, the I-35 corridor is the area that conditions could change the most and will the greatest variability.

Southeast of I-35 most times should remain at or above 32° which would keep most areas ice-free.

