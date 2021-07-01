Chance for heavy rain, thunderstorms over Fourth of July weekend

High pressure will keep the skies mostly clear and push temperatures hotter today. Highs will then top out in the mid-90s with the humidity feeling as hot as 105° for parts of Central Texas.

The next chance for rain comes late in the day Friday with a cold front that is hovering in the great plains. It’ll drift south through the course of the day, making it into Central Texas late Friday and early Saturday. Showers are possible late Friday but much more likely throughout the day Saturday with greater mid and upper-level support.

Heavy rain will be the main threat over the weekend with off and on showers and thunderstorms expected both Saturday and Sunday which will make for a wet 4th of July. Thunderstorms could delay fireworks shows in some places with heavy rain and lightning posing the greatest risks.

Otherwise, severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend.

On Monday and Tuesday, the rain and thunderstorms continue with heavy rain and lightning. Flash flooding will be a threat with any thunderstorm that forms as quick 2-4" rain totals will be possible.

