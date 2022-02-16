Chaparral Ice at The Crossover repossessed on Monday, officials say

Chaparral Ice at The Crossover was repossessed on Monday, according to Chaparral Ice officials.

Officials say Chaparral Ice suffered greatly during the pandemic. The business opened in August 2020, months after the pandemic started.

Monday, the bank asked the facility to accelerate payments on their loan, making the entire balance due immediately, according to Chaparral Ice.

"We are shocked and devastated. But most of all, we want to thank you for your concerns and questions about the facility and the wonderful team that has built The Crossover into an amazing community," Chaparral Ice said in a statement.

Chaparral Ice said they will continue operations at the Northcross location.

"The best way to honor our legacy and mission is to keep skating, keep exercising, and keep building bonds with your family and friends that last forever," Chaparral Ice said in a statement. "Thank you for your support and loyalty through the years, particularly through the hard times we all have weathered, and are still weathering together."

For more information, click here.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

The Crossover in Cedar Park offers sports, entertainment, & wellness

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter