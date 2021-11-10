The Crossover in Cedar Park offers sports, entertainment, & wellness

Cedar Park has a new spot for people to go to take part in a variety of sports, wellness, and entertainment activities all under one roof.

The Crossover is a 200,000-plus square foot facility that opened in August 2020 but will be having its grand opening on November 13 from 4-10 p.m.

One of the largest tenants is Chaparral Ice. The facility estimates that it has more than 930,000 participant and spectator visits per year.

Chaparral Ice offers two full-size regulation NHL ice rinks and is home to hockey team The Austin Ice Bats, figure skaters, and curling. It is available for open skating for the general public.

Another activity you can do at The Crossover is batting at Marucci Clubhouse.

Marucci offers the full line of its products and there are also public batting cages (1-2 players) that cost $30 for 30 min, $50 per hour which includes baseballs, batting tee, and L-Screen.

Advertisement

The fast-growing sport pickleball is also something you can try at The Fieldhouse. The outdoor community and restaurant and bar also has sand volleyball courts, a playground, and a designated stage for live music.



___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter