Expand / Collapse search

The Crossover in Cedar Park offers sports, entertainment, & wellness

By
Published 
Cedar Park
FOX 7 Austin

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park has a new spot for people to go to take part in a variety of sports, wellness, and entertainment activities all under one roof.

The Crossover is a 200,000-plus square foot facility that opened in August 2020 but will be having its grand opening on November 13 from 4-10 p.m.

Fun on the ice at Chaparral Ice at The Crossover

A world class recreation complex is now open in Cedar Park. The Crossover offers sports, wellness, and entertainment all under one roof. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one of the activities you can do and gets info on the the space's grand opening.

One of the largest tenants is Chaparral Ice. The facility estimates that it has more than 930,000 participant and spectator visits per year. 

Chaparral Ice offers two full-size regulation NHL ice rinks and is home to hockey team The Austin Ice Bats, figure skaters, and curling. It is available for open skating for the general public. 

Marucci Clubhouse at The Crossover

A world class recreation complex is now open in Cedar Park. The Crossover offers sports, wellness, and entertainment all under one roof. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one of the activities you can do and gets info on the the space's grand opening.

Another activity you can do at The Crossover is batting at Marucci Clubhouse. 

Marucci offers the full line of its products and there are also public batting cages (1-2 players) that cost $30 for 30 min, $50 per hour which includes baseballs, batting tee, and L-Screen.

The Fieldhouse at The Crossover

A world class recreation complex is now open in Cedar Park. The Crossover offers sports, wellness, and entertainment all under one roof. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one of the activities you can do and gets info on the the space's grand opening.

The fast-growing sport pickleball is also something you can try at The Fieldhouse. The outdoor community and restaurant and bar also has sand volleyball courts, a playground, and a designated stage for live music.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter