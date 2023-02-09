Cheap gas: Texas Circle K stores offering 25 cents off per gallon on February 9

Texans can get some savings at the pump if they head out to a Circle K on February 9, 2023.

The convenience store chain is holding a "Fuel Day Pop-up" and offering 25 cents off per gallon at participating locations in North, Central, and South Texas from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CT).

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Corpus Christi, Harlingen/McAllen, Texas (excluding locations in West Texas and the Panhandle). To find a participating location you can click here.

Right now, AAA says that the average gas price in Texas is around $3.04 for regular, $3.43 for midgrade, $3.76 for premium and $4.10 for diesel.

Those prices are down from about a week ago but still higher than a month ago.