Person fraudulently cashed check at Kyle store: HCSO

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they say fraudulently cashed a check in Kyle in June.

HCSO says a person was caught on video fraudulently cashing a check issued to someone else at the Poco Loco on Windy Hill Road on or around June 20.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Matthew Abbott at matthew.abbott@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at 512-393-7896.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.