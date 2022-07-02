Chick-fil-A is America's favorite restaurant for 8th year in a row

Chick-fil-A has maintained its position as America’s favorite restaurant for eight years in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

That’s in spite of the fact that overall, consumers prefer full-service restaurants over fast food.

The survey found that Americans’ satisfaction with fast food restaurants decreased by 2.6% in the last year, earning the category a score of 76. Meanwhile, full-service restaurants maintained their score of 80 from 2021.

The ACSI released its annual restaurant survey for the 2021-2022 year on Tuesday.

Even though fast food declined in popularity this year, Chick-fil-A maintained its score of 83, the highest score in the ACSI restaurant survey.

Following Chick-fil-A in the fast food category, sandwich chain Jimmy John’s and "All Other" fast food chains scored 79 this year.

Domino’s and KFC both scored 78, while four chains – Chipotle, Panera, Pizza Hut and Starbucks – scored 77.

Fast food restaurants that scored 76 included Arby’s, Five Guys and Papa Johns, while Burger King, Little Caesars, Panda Express and Subway all scored 75.

Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ and Sonic scored 74 and Wendy’s scored 73.

Meanwhile, Jack in the Box and Taco Bell scored 72, while Popeyes scored 71.

The fast food chain with the lowest score was McDonald’s coming in at 68 (down 3% from last year).

The chain with the biggest decrease was Dunkin’, which went down 4% from last year, dropping from 77 in 2021 to 74 in 2022.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, a rep for Chick-fil-A said: "We are honored by the results of this survey and we are grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A – it’s truly our pleasure to serve them."

"More than 170,000 people represent Chick-fil-A in 2,700 restaurants," the spokesperson said. "This recognition is acknowledgment of the care they put into serving great food with gracious hospitality. Every day, our restaurant Team Members go above and beyond each day to create a friendly, welcoming place to visit."

The ACSI Restaurant Study 2021-2022 was compiled using interviews with 20,143 customers between April 2021 and March 2022, a press release said.

