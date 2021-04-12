Chicken Salad Shoppe puts unique spin on a classic dish

Austin couple Ivan and Molly Mills are taking chicken salad to the next level at Chicken Salad Shoppe with some inventive takes on the classic dish.

Ivan says that Molly created what's now known as their Texan for him and that while he wasn't a fan of chicken salad at the time, that sandwich changed his mind quickly.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The two began trying out different flavors and recipes and were set to launch a brick-and-mortar shop but the pandemic hit and changed their plans. They eventually decided to launch online out of a ghost kitchen and things took off.

Chicken Salad Shoppe offers more than just sandwiches. It has salads, wraps, and another popular item: half-pound cookies.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

You can get more information and order online at Chicken Salad Shoppe's website.