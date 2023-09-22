Child bitten by rabid skunk in Central Texas

Officials are reminding people to use caution outdoors and talk to their kids about the dangers of rabies after a child was bitten by a rabid skunk in Lee County.

On September 18, deputies responded to a report of a child bitten by a skunk. The child was transported by Lee County EMS for treatment.

Officials say the child is doing well and has resumed normal activities.

The animal was put down and tested for rabies. On September 21, that test came back positive.