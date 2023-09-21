Meerkats return to San Antonio Zoo after nearly 3 decades

The San Antonio Zoo has welcomed four new additions to its newly opened meerkat habitat.

The new habitat, located in Kronkosky's Tiny Tot Nature Spot, marks the return of the inquisitive creatures after 27 years.

Visitors can watch the little meerkats forage, vocalize and engage in social behaviors.

"These little meerkat babies are an absolute delight," said zoo president Tim Morrow. "We are thrilled to offer our visitors the opportunity to witness these captivating animals up close and personally. Their return after almost three decades is a testament to our commitment to providing diverse and educational experiences for our guests."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (San Antonio Zoo)

Visitors can come see the new meerkat babies and habitat as well as enjoy the Zoo's annual Zoo Boo, a Halloween-themed experience for families, with various festive activities, treats and attractions.

Zoo Boo is included with standard admission and free for zoo members. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.