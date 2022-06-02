1 child dead, 3 others seriously injured in North Austin fire

One child is dead, and three other people are in serious condition after a fire in North Austin.

The fire happened just before 5 a.m. at a mobile home in the 8100 block of Research Boulevard. The home is located far back on a narrow street and first responders had to navigate their trucks to get through.

Nine people were in the home at the time of the fire and five of them were able to escape.

One adult and one child were taken to the hospital in serious condition and one adult is in critical condition.

Officials say there was a fire in the same mobile home park on May 17 but that there is no connection.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.