Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening.

Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a four-door sedan, with two passengers inside, was traveling north on Decker Lane while the driver of a Chevrolet van was traveling south. As the sedan attempted to turn left onto Loyola Lane, the van could not avoid crashing into the sedan, says APD.

All three people in the sedan were taken to a hospital, where one of the passengers, a child, died, says APD. The van driver was also taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

APD says there were no signs of impairment in the drivers.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated as Austin's 72nd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 74 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 81 fatal crashes resulting in 87 deaths.