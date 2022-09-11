2 kids, 3 adults taken to hospital after rollover crash in East Travis County: ATCEMS

ATCEMS is responding to a crash in East Travis County where a vehicle rolled over and trapped an adult and left a child unconscious.

ATCEMS says the crash occurred around 4:49 p.m. on Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road near the Travis County Expo Center. One adult was reported entrapped and was being extricated and a child was unconscious.

Five patients in total are involved in the crash. Two children were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center, one a pediatric trauma alert with critical life-threatening injuries and one with potentially serious injuries. An adult was declared a trauma alert and transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two more adults were transported to Dell Seton with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four ATCEMS ambulances were called to respond to the crash.

Drivers can still expect residual traffic delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.