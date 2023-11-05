Child injured, 1 dead after two-vehicle crash near COTA

A child has been hospitalized and another person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Circuit of the Americas early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Travis County Sheriff's Office, ATCEMS and Texas DPS responded to the crash just after 5:30 a.m. on FM 812 near COTA Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a child was taken to Dell Children's with potentially serious injuries. A third person refused transport, says ATCEMS.

TCSO said road and lane closures would be necessary for the next several hours as of 6:46 a.m.