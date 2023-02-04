Child killed in North Austin auto-ped crash

A child is dead and an adult is in the hospital after an auto-ped crash in North Austin.

ATCEMS reported the crash in the 900 block of N. Meadows Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4, saying the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

The adult was declared a trauma alert and transported to Dell Seton with serious injuries. ATCEMS says both the child and adult were pedestrians.

There may be closures in the area while the crash is being investigated by Austin police, says ATCEMS.