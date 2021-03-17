Child killed, mom hurt when dogs attack in New Jersey

article

Authorities in New Jersey on Wednesday were investigating after a child was killed and his mother was injured in an attack by two dogs.

Few details have been released about the attack, which occurred Tuesday at a home on Laurel Street in Carteret.

The 3-year-old and his mother were flown to a hospital.

In a joint statement, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Dennis McFadden said a preliminary investigation determined the 3-year-old died and his mother was seriously injured.

Mayor Dan Reiman issued a statement saying: "Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St. Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims."

Authorities have not released their names.

Officials have not said if the dogs belonged to the family.

The investigation was ongoing.

With the Associated Press