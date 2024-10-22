Police searching for missing woman, her 11-month-old son from Kyle

article

Kyle police are searching for a woman and her son.

Police said they are looking for 21-year-old Chloe Necole Allaway and her 11-month-old son Osiris. They were both last seen leaving their Inks Lane residents on foot around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

Chloe was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with dark shorts and pink Crocs. Osiris was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts and was being pushed in a black stroller.

Police said Chloe has diminished mental capacity, and her family is concerned about Osiris' health and well-being.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.