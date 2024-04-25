Christina Applegate had to wear diapers after contracting sapovirus from salad

article

Christina Applegate got blunt about a health scare she experienced recently.

The 52-year-old actress described how she had to wear diapers after contracting sapovirus from eating a tainted salad.

Applegate detailed the health experience in the latest episode of the MeSsy podcast , which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, People reported .

In the podcast, Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2021, and explained that it turned into long-term COVID, causing her to develop a chest infection where her heart began to do "weird stuff where it speeds up all of a sudden."

The "Dead to Me" actress described how sick she was and couldn’t eat, sharing that she did a stool test and was diagnosed with sapovirus.

Applegate explains in the episode that "someone else’s poop went into my mouth and I ate it."

Sapovirus is responsible for both sporadic cases and occasional outbreaks of acute gastroenteritis with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, which typically resolve within one week, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Applegate believes she caught the virus after eating a salad at a restaurant she routinely visits, sharing that she woke up in the middle of the night in a pool of feces.

She went on to reveal that she’s wearing adult diapers and described them as uncomfortable.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





