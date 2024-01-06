Donated Christmas trees turn to mulch in Georgetown

As Christmas comes to a close, it can be bittersweet to take down the tree.

"Just decorating it," said Harper Williams, who was dropping off a tree with her dad. "It was put on with a lot of memories."

Harper and her dad are at the Georgetown Transfer Station to recycle their first live tree.

"We've had a fake tree for the last few years, but she was ready for a real one, so we went shopping," said Lonnie Seek, Harper’s dad.

But Harper's beloved tree will live on, just in a different way.

"It was a great way to recycle trees and not just throw them away," said Williams.

The Georgetown Transfer Station turns the evergreens into mulch.

"We ask people to bring it out here instead of throwing it out in the trash," said Rickey Franklin, with the Texas Disposal Systems. "Like I said, it's good for us to mulch it up. It's a better way to get rid of it instead of trying to put it in the trash truck or trying to put it in a can. You're mixing chemicals up with it, you know. We'd rather take care of it out here."

If you drop off your tree, Franklin warns against leaving Christmas lights and ornaments on it because those items can't be turned into mulch.

"Just bring a clean tree," said Franklin. "No ornaments, no bags around it, and come sign a piece of paper and bring it out."

Dropping a tree at the station is free. So is picking up the mulch.

Franklin says the mulch will be available as soon as next month.

"It's good for the environment, you know, people will use it for their beddings or their gardenings or just put it out in their grass in their yard," said Franklin.

The Christmas tree drop off is happening until the end of the month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; then again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The facility also recycles Christmas lights, as long as they are not on the tree.