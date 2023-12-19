Bringing home a new pet for the holidays? Here's what you need to know

Are you bringing a new pet home for the holidays?

The City of Georgetown has some important information for you to remember:

Welcome your pet with love and patience

New pet owners should give their new furry friend time to acclimate to the new environment, including new smells, sights, and sounds. Introduce them to new experiences slowly and be patient as they learn the new routine.

Consider working with a trainer to address behaviors before they become a problem.

Leash your pet

Georgetown residents should remember to always leash pets in public, as it is against city ordinances for dogs to be at large in the city limits, and for cats that have not been altered or vaccinated to be at large.

It is also against city ordinances to chain or tether a dog unless a person is holding the restraint.

License your pet

All dogs and cats that live within the city limits are required to have an annual city license. The City’s pet license requirement helps keep rabies under control by enforcing the rabies vaccination requirements.

The cost of a license is $5 for animals that are spayed or neutered or $20 for unaltered animals. For residents age 65 and older, the license is free if the pet is spayed or neutered. Free licenses are limited to one per person.

Licenses may be obtained online, by phone, email, mail, or at the shelter.

Click here for more information.

Take care after your pet

Residents may not allow an animal to damage private property other than the owner’s property and should pick up after their pet by immediately removing any waste from public or private property and properly disposing of it.

Free roaming cats that cause a nuisance while off their owner’s property can be impounded and their owner can be fined.

Establish a relationship with a veterinarian

Vets are in high demand these days, so the city advises not to wait for an emergency to take a pet to a vet.

If your pet hasn’t been spayed or neutered, there are low-cost options out there if you are able to wait. If you adopt from a shelter, the animal will already be spayed, neutered, and vaccinated.

Here are some additional tips to consider this New Year to ensure pets are safe:

When making an emergency kit for your family, consider your pet’s needs.

Take a current photo of you and your pet together in case you get separated during a disaster.

Keep your pet’s microchip registration info up to date.

Put your name and contact information on your pet’s ID tag.

Click here to learn more about Georgetown’s animal-related ordinances.