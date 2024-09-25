Christopher Taylor deadly conduct trial begins

The brief Austin police officer Christopher Taylor is back on trial. Taylor is charged with deadly conduct in the 2019 death of Mauris DeSilva.



The trial for Austin police officer Christopher Taylor started on Wednesday. He is charged with deadly conduct in the 2019 death of Mauris DeSilva.

Prosecutors didn't pursue the murder charge he initially faced.

The trial started with opening statements from both sides.

On July 31, 2019, multiple 911 calls came in about a man, later identified as DeSilva, holding a knife to his throat at the Spring Condominiums in downtown Austin.

Christopher Taylor and other officers responded. DeSilva was shot by Taylor and Officer Karl Krycia.

"The evidence is going to show you that no ordinary prudent person viewing things from the standpoint of Christopher Taylor could form the conclusion that Mauris DeSilva was attempting to kill Christopher Taylor or any of the people who were present," Rob Drummond, attorney for the state, said. "What the evidence is going to show you is this is a man who was undergoing a profound, profound mental disturbance."

"Police are tasked with helping this individual if possible, but there's a limit. There's a point in which a person becomes too dangerous and too threatening," Ken Ervin, defense attorney for Taylor, said. "That threat has to be taken care of first before the individual can be helped."

Mauris DeSilva

Witnesses called to the stand described seeing DeSilva with a knife to his throat and calling 911.

The supervisor on Taylor's shift spoke about how APD had made contact with DeSilva before about mental health calls.

A moving company owner who came across DeSilva in the hallway was also called, saying DeSilva got uncomfortably close to him when he was holding the knife near the elevator.

Photographs of evidence at the scene were shown.

Taylor's trial comes on the heels of another trial of his for the death of Michael Ramos in 2020. That was declared a mistrial. After a jury deadlocked last fall, a new grand jury did not reindict Taylor in that case.

"Mauris DeSilva was not trying to kill these officers," Drummond said. "He's lowering his hands, and he takes one more step and Chris Taylor fires five rounds."

"He's got the knife to his throat, over the next 3 seconds, he takes two steps towards the officers and levels the knife at them, blade pointing at the officers," Ervin said.

The trial continues on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 9 a.m.