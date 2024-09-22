Expand / Collapse search

Christopher Taylor: Jury selection to begin Monday in latest trial

Published  September 22, 2024 9:45pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Christopher Taylor back on trial this week

Jury selection is set to begin this week in the latest trial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor, who is charged with deadly conduct in the 2019 shooting death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva.

AUSTIN, Texas - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the latest trial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor.

Taylor is charged in the 2019 death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva five years ago. 

This trial comes on the heels of a mistrial for Taylor in a separate murder case

In July 2019, Austin Police received several 911 calls from the Spring Condominiums in downtown Austin of a man having a mental health crisis holding a knife to his own throat. The man was 46-year-old Dr. Mauris DeSilva.

Officer Taylor is charged with deadly conduct in DeSilva's death after prosecutors decided not to pursue the murder charge that he initially faced. 

This latest trial for Taylor comes after two mistrials in the murder case concerning the 2020 death of Michael Ramos. Taylor shot and killed Ramos after officers say Ramos failed to obey orders and started driving away. 

After a jury deadlocked at trial last fall, a new grand jury declined to reindict Taylor in the Ramos case this past June.

In the DeSilva case, jury selection is expected to last two days with opening statements set to begin on Wednesday before the state calls its first witness.

The trial is expected to last around two weeks. 

Officer Taylor has been back on the job since the mistrial last fall.