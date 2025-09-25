City of Austin in its final stages of relocating controversial homeless center

The Brief The City of Austin is in its final stages of relocating Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center The current site is right next to Joslin Elementary School and the city plans to move it off I-35 by Oltorf However, the proposed new location is facing pushback



​The City of Austin is in its final stages of relocating its Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, which has long been under scrutiny from the community.

However, the proposed new location is also facing some pushback.

Related article

The concerned community members, who set up a meeting, organized the meeting to ask questions about a new proposed site.

They listed two Austin City Council members and the homeless strategy officer to attend, but nobody from the city was present at the meeting.

Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center controversy

The backstory:

The new location of the proposed site to move the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to is stirring the pot in the community.

The current site is right next to Joslin Elementary School. Neighbors and parents claim it has jeopardized the safety of its kids, residents and business, even prompting legal action from attorney general Ken Paxton.

City council member Ryan Alter says he has been looking for a new location for years.

"This organization does great work, it needs a location that is big enough, a location that is a little more insulated from the neighborhood and the parks and the schools and I think that's what we found here," said Alter.

The new location is off I-35 by Oltorf. It's near other homeless services and has transportation access.

"I understand people might look at Sunrise right now and say, you know, that's not necessarily something that I want in my neighborhood, but what is a key distinction here is first and foremost, we're not going to have that outside congregating that we have right now," said Alter.

Alter says the new location is almost 10 times the size of the existing location.

The other side:

Not everyone is convinced, like parent Ian Dille.

"Along east Oltorf we've just had people who are suffering from drug addiction living on the street. They've been here the last two or three years. And it's drawn a really troubling criminal element," said Dille.

A Q&A on Thursday night was a chance for neighbors to ask leaders questions.

"This is a community with big brains and big hearts, and we wanted to give them a chance to share, to have input on what are some of the concerns we have, what are the exact questions that we have," said Morgan Moran De Sanchez.

Council Members Zo Qadri, Jose Velasquez, and Homeless Strategy Officer David Gray were listed on the bulletin as attendees but were not in attendance.

"We had a series of setbacks earlier this week for those that have been following some of the changes and, thank goodness, made it here today. We first lost access to the venue. Then we heard that there were concerns of safety," said Morgan Moran De Sanchez.

"We tried to accommodate those. And we were disappointed to not have them here, but we are encouraged that the conversation can still happen," added Morgan Moran De Sanchez.

What they're saying:

Council member Zo Quadri sent FOX 7 a statement saying they're continuing to coordinate with the community to have conversations about the proposed location.

A City of Austin spokesperson shared a statement that reads in part, "The Homeless Strategy Office Director, David Gray, was invited to participate in a community event; however, the homeless strategy office was informed twice that the Q&A event had been canceled."

What's next:

A joint in-person Q&A is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Austin Energy headquarters. Then, a virtual meeting will be held on Oct. 2.

Council plans to vote on the matter on Oct. 9.