City Council approves another $1.5 million in settlements for injuries in 2020 demonstrations

The City of Austin approved $1.5 million in settlements today with more protesters involved in the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations.

The protesters sued because of injuries they sustained while police used force on the crowds in Downtown Austin.

More than a dozen officers have been indicted for their actions and Austin police have banned the use of some non-lethal tools like bean bag rounds.

Individual payouts approved this morning range from $375,000 to $675,000.

Jason Gallagher will receive $375,000 to settle his lawsuit claiming he was pepper sprayed in the face and pushed with a police baton.

Steven Arawn was a street medic who said he was assisting someone at the demonstration when an officer fired a beanbag that hit him on his wrist and hand. Arawn will receive a settlement of $450,000.

Nicole Underwood will receive $675,000 to settle her lawsuit. She was hit by a beanbag round during the protest.