City of Austin and Austin Police Association reach contract agreement

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - After months of negotiations, the City of Austin and the Austin Police Association have made an agreement for a four-year contract.

They've scheduled a 9:30 a.m. news conference for the announcement with City Manager Spencer Cronk, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, and Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal.

The City says the four-year contract "incorporates the goals of attaining a stable environment for Austin Police officers, attractive recruitment and retention strategies, and a progressive police oversight provision that is likely to become a model across Texas and the nation."

The agreement is subject to City Council approval.

